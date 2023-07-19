Tenant collection services still allowed

Again against the 67th Berlin Chamber: Collection services for tenants are still permitted

Tenants in Berlin thought the cost of their apartment was too high. They commissioned the service provider Conny – who was still trading underless miete.de at the time – to complain about the rent, which they considered excessive, and authorized him to demand a refund of the money and a reduction in the rent. Accordingly, the legal tech company contacted the landlord on July 30, 2019.

After a reassignment, the tenants themselves unsuccessfully demanded reimbursement for October 2019 before the district court. The 67th civil chamber of the LG Berlin dismissed the lawsuit, which now also involved the November rent – like so many before, and in each case the step was taken BGH a.

The argument of the 67th chamber, which has even gained dubious fame in the public media due to its rebelliousness, is always the same: Conny should not make claims or even complain on behalf of the tenants, because the company is not a law firm, but only through a collection license which does not cover such activities. In the case decided here, the Chamber therefore missed the 556g Abs. 2 Sentence 1 BGB aF required complaint of a violation of the rental price brake. Conny’s letter from July 2019 was not such a complaint. The appeal by the tenants led to the case being referred back to the Chamber.

No violation of the RDG

The VIII. Civil Senate, which is responsible for tenancy law, among other things, once again explains that Conny’s letter with the demand not to ask for excessive rent in the future is covered by the collection license that the Legal-Tech service provider has, and is therefore a complaint with the meaning of § 556g Abs. 2 Sentence 1 BGB aF was. It’s not about defending against claims: the landlord didn’t ask for anything, which was then reacted to. Rather, in close connection with the refund of rents, it was a matter of avoiding this effort in the future by reducing the rent.

The earlier dispute about the effectiveness of the Rent Limitation Ordinance of the State of Berlin was no longer central to the decision. The Senate insists on expressly pointing out again that the ordinance is effective. He refers to his detailed decision on this (NZM 2020, 551) and cites another 20 decisions in which he recently explained this to the 67th Civil Chamber. The LG Berlin must now check the content of the claims.

Decision in Luxembourg?

Movement could possibly come from another direction in the dispute between the courts. Since last year, a referral procedure by the 67th Berlin Civil Chamber (BeckRS 2022, 12182) pending (Ref.: C-400/22 – Conny). The question at stake is whether the company should have pointed out to the users of its site that they are using a paid service (question of a violation of § 312 j Paragraph 3 BGB and against Article 8 Paragraph 2 Subparagraph 2 VR-RL on which this provision is based, in detail Fries RDi 2022, 533). An attempt by Conny to prevent a decision by the ECJ by waiving her claim failed at the LG Berlin: The court refused to reopen the proceedings suspended in the order for reference (BeckRS 2022, 29844).

on BGH, judgment of 24.05.2023 – VIII ZR 373/21

Editorial office beck-aktuell, July 19, 2023.

