tender of 17 million euros addressed to the local authorities of Emilia-Romagna — Mobility

Getting around on foot and by bicycle. A sustainable choice with zero emissions, to be encouraged more and more. Because it’s comfortable, it’s good for health and for air quality.

It starts from this premise new announcementapproved by the Regional Council and addressed to the Local societies of the territory, for the realization of cycle paths and soft and cycle-pedestrian mobility projects.

The provision, with a value of 17 million euros in totalis financed with the resources of the ERDF regional program 2021/2027 and is in line with the national strategy for adaptation to climate change – which among the objectives has the increase in cycle paths closely connected to the objectives of reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 – and with the provisions of the EU Regulation for the quality of ‘air.

“Our mobility has an increasingly ‘green’ connotation – underlines the regional councilor for Mobility and Infrastructure, Andrew Corsini-. From the replacement of public transport so that they are less polluting and more comfortable, to sustainable mobility interventions in urban centres, to cycle paths to increasingly favor change by supporting the good behavior of citizens and businesses. Provisions like this – concludes the commissioner – also go in the direction of greater safety for cycling, to encourage home-work-school transfers, and to encourage cycle tourism towards the cities of art and the naturalistic-landscape areas of our region”.

I beneficiary of the side

They can access the contributions provided for by the call Metropolitan City of Bologna, the Provinces, Municipalities and Unions. If the projects concern territorial areas under the responsibility of more than one body, participation in aggregate form is permitted by designating a ‘lead partner’.

The contribution

The candidate projects are financed in the form of capital co-financing.

The maximum percentage of contribution is equal to80% of the eligible investment.

The maximum contribution is equal to 1.5 million euros. Grant applications are not accepted for which the eligible expenditure is less than 100 thousand euros.

The questions

Applications can be submitted from 10 am on 15 June 2023 to 1 pm on 15 September 2023, exclusively electronically, through the ‘SFINGE 2020’ web application, the methods of access and use of which will be made available on the Region’s website at the address https://fesr.regione.emilia-romagna.it/opportunita/2023/realizzazione-di-piste-ciclabili-e-progetti-di-mobilita-dolce-e-ciclopedonale-1

Interventions allowed

Interventions for the construction of cycle paths or cycle-pedestrian paths in urban and peri-urban areas, pedestrian areascreation and completion of ciclovieinterventions that promote soft mobility in the home-work journeysalso in intermodality with the rail and road transport system and towards the peripheral production/commercial areas, the mending cycle-pedestrian paths and making them safe.

Projects eligible for funding must be completed by December 31, 2025.

The link to the announcement: https://regioneer.it/bandopisteciclabili