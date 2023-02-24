[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 24, 2023]A few days ago, Teng Yanguo, Party branch secretary, professor, and doctoral supervisor of the Water Science Research Institute of Beijing Normal University, died of illness at the age of 48.

On February 23, the official website of the Institute of Water Sciences of Beijing Normal University published an obituary, stating that Teng Yanguo died in Beijing on February 22, “due to illness and treatment that failed.”

According to public information, Teng Yanguo joined Beijing Normal University in 2001 and joined the Communist Party of China in 1996. He was promoted to associate professor in 2003 and promoted to professor in 2008. He is known as the “Leader of Groundwater Science and Engineering Discipline” and has won many honorary awards at the national, provincial and ministerial levels of the Communist Party of China.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, many CCP officials, scholars, and entrepreneurs in the mainland have died of “due to illness”, and many of them are young.

On February 23, mainland voice actor and former Nanjing Repertory Theater actor Yan Ming passed away in Beijing at the age of 53 due to illness.

On February 21, Liang Peng, a language teacher at the Middle School Affiliated to South China Normal University, died of illness in Guangzhou at the age of 31.

On February 20, Professor Zhang Ronghua from the Department of History of Fudan University in Shanghai died of illness at the age of 65 at Changhai Hospital in Shanghai.

On February 17, Lan Mujie, a professor at the School of Astronautics of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of “due to illness” in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, at the age of 59.

On February 16, according to a report from Qilu.com, Wang Bingshen, the chief judge of the First Civil Tribunal of the Bincheng District Court in Binzhou City, Shandong Province and a first-level judge, died of illness at 22:30 on January 30 at the age of 55.

On February 12, Dr. Li Youxin, a well-known Chinese pharmacist, specially appointed expert, and director of the State Key Laboratory of Long-acting and Targeted Preparations, passed away in Yantai at the age of 62 due to illness.

On February 10, Zheng Yonggang, the representative of Ningbo entrepreneurs, the chairman of the board of directors of Shanshan Holdings Co., Ltd., and the founder of Shanshan brand, “died of illness” at the age of 65.

On February 9, Bao Lei, former director of the office of the National Key Laboratory of Metal Precision Thermal Processing at Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province at the age of 64.

On February 9, Hu Baoguo, a researcher and historian at the Institute of History, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, passed away at the age of 67.

On February 6, Professor Chen Dilin, a well-known Chinese obstetrics and gynecology expert, deputy director of the Department of Gynecology of Shenzhen People’s Hospital, and postgraduate tutor of Jinan University, passed away “due to illness” at the age of 59.

On February 6, Liu Xiaobin, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Dalian, Liaoning, died of “due to illness” at the age of 60.

On February 1, Yang Shoulin, former secretary-general of the Chongqing Federation of Industry and Commerce, passed away “due to illness” at the age of 69.

