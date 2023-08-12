Tennis: De Minaur sweeps Davidovich and goes to the final in Toronto – Tennis

Alex De Minaur, n.18 in the world, defeated the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich (n.37) 6-1 6-3 to win the final of the Masters 1000 in Toronto.





The 24-year-old Australian, former executioner of the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, left his opponent no way out, above all thanks to a formidable forehand. After winning his first semifinal in a Masters 1000, he will now try to win his eighth title on the ATP circuit, which would also be the most important of his career. On Sunday he will face the winner of the other semifinal between Jannik Sinner and the American Tommy Paul, in turn responsible for the sensational elimination of world number 1, Carlos Alcaraz.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

