Home » Tennis: De Minaur sweeps Davidovich and goes to the final in Toronto – Tennis
News

Tennis: De Minaur sweeps Davidovich and goes to the final in Toronto – Tennis

by admin
Tennis: De Minaur sweeps Davidovich and goes to the final in Toronto – Tennis

Alex De Minaur, n.18 in the world, defeated the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich (n.37) 6-1 6-3 to win the final of the Masters 1000 in Toronto.


The 24-year-old Australian, former executioner of the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, left his opponent no way out, above all thanks to a formidable forehand. After winning his first semifinal in a Masters 1000, he will now try to win his eighth title on the ATP circuit, which would also be the most important of his career. On Sunday he will face the winner of the other semifinal between Jannik Sinner and the American Tommy Paul, in turn responsible for the sensational elimination of world number 1, Carlos Alcaraz.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Added 7,117 new patent authorizations in Linping District to build a strong intellectual property zone-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Taylor Swift reveals her next album – EntornoInteligente

María José Pizarro’s warning to those responsible for...

Biker collides with car and dies – News

This Sunday more than 25 sectors of Maturín...

Improve the health of the Vallenato king Miguel...

Inmate found dead in Calabria, he allegedly took...

Sense of smell linked to better memory: Scientific...

The Powerball Jackpot Continues to Grow: Will You...

Difficult public order in Cauca

Newborn left next to dumpster in Taranto, is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy