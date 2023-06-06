Tennis elbow also lurks behind the computer, in the garden or while hiking. Ice will help, pay attention to the correct application

Good day,

with the arrival of the summer months, the number of activities that can end in an injury known as tennis elbow increases. This is a type of injury whose name can be misleading. Like jumper’s knee or swimmer’s shoulder.

Although at first hearing it may seem that it only affects athletes, even in a specific industry, this is not the case. Tennis elbow also affects swimmers, volleyball players, runners and tourists. However, it is even more associated with activities that are not related to sports.

Working at the computer, doing exercises with a barbell, housework with a brush and hammer or even hoeing in the garden, sweeping or cutting vegetables can be risky.

These are activities that require repetitive motions of the hand involving clenching and turning of the wrist, which can cause tendon overload and an inflammatory reaction in the outer elbow area. In the advanced stage, the pain can be so strong that it is difficult for the patient to lift a cup of coffee to his mouth. The situation never has to go this far.

As doctors point out, tennis elbow is one of those injuries that they describe as “stubborn”. This means that serious worsening of pain often occurs simply because a person continues to be active and believes until the last moment that the injury will go away.

Rest and proper treatment can eliminate the problem in a relatively short time, ideally permanently.

The injury referred to as tennis elbow is partially misleading not only in the first but also in the second half of the name. On the one hand, it does not have to be connected with tennis, and moreover, the main cause of the pain is not the work of the elbows.

Complications are caused by repetitive strain on the wrist, which overloads the muscles responsible for extension, i.e. extending, or lifting the wrist and fingers. These are the muscles that connect the wrist to the outside of the elbow, where repeated strain will manifest itself in the form of microscopic tears and later in the form of inflammation.

The pain on the outside of the elbow is mild at first, becomes more pronounced when lifting heavier objects, and pain when trying to fully extend the arm also signals an injury.

At the onset of pain, they can press ice packs, but their correct application is important.