(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – No debut for Jannick Sinner at the Marseille tournament. The blue, who was the second favorite at the ATP 250, had to give up a few minutes before taking the field against the young Frenchman Arthur Fils, n.118 ATP, in the draw thanks to a wild card due to flu.



“After the match in Rotterdam I started to feel bad – explained Sinner, who rose to 12th place in the ranking after having played in the final of the Dutch tournament, which he lost to Medveded -.



In the last few days I had no energy, I didn’t train well. I have a little fever. We waited until the end, but unfortunately I’m not in good shape.”



Sinner is forced to give up the tournament in Provence for the second consecutive year: he played in 2020, going out in the second round at the hands of Medvedev, and in 2021, again stopped by the Russian but in the quarterfinals while last year he had to forfeit due to of the Covid-19. (HANDLE).

