news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 10 – Fabio Fognini was immediately eliminated from the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells (USA): the blue was defeated in the 72nd minute, with a score of 6-4, 6-1, by the American Ben Shelton. In the women’s tournament, both Lucia Bronzetti and Jasmine Paolini fall on the Californian hard court, and immediately go out: the first Italian surrendered in 3 sets to the American Bernarda Pera, who won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 ; the second was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by the German Tatjana Maria. (HANDLE).

