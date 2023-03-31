news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 31 – The number 1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, gains access to the semifinals of the Miami tournament thanks to the success in two sets over the American Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard, holder of the title, prevailed with a score of 6-4, 6-2. Now he will have to face the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner, just like he did two weeks ago in Indian Wells. On that occasion it was the Spaniard who won 7-6, 6-3.



