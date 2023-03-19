10
Matteo Berrettini leaves the scene in the quarterfinals of the Arizona Tennis Classic, an ATP Challenger 175 tournament with a prize pool of 220 thousand dollars underway on the hard courts of the Phoenix Country Club.
The 26-year-old Roman n.23 in the world and first seeded in the tournament (wild card) lost 6-4 3-6 6-3 after two hours of fighting against the 22-year-old Russian Alexander Shevchenko, n.132 and coming from the qualifiers.
