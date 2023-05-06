Home » Tennis: Sabalenka rematch, beats Sviatek and wins in Madrid – Tennis
(ANSA) – MADRID, MAY 06 – World number 2 Aryna Sabalenka won the Madrid tournament taking revenge on world number 1 Iga Swiatek (result of the women’s final 6-3, 3-6, 6-3). Two weeks ago Swiatek beat the Belarusian 6-4, 6-3, in the final in Stuttgart, also on clay. The Polish, two-time Roland-Garros champion (2020 and 2022), thus knows her first defeat on this surface in 2023. Sabalenka pockets her third trophy of the season, after the Australian Open and Adelaide. (HANDLE).

