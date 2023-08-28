Tennis: Thiem and Ofner continue in New York

Thiem had been struck last week because of “a kind of gastritis” and therefore had to forego his appearance at the ATP tournament in Winston-Salem. At the weekend, however, the 29-year-old declared himself ready for the duel with the unorthodox playing Bublik. He then didn’t come into his own with his antics as desired, Thiem in turn kept his nerve and downplayed the game dryly. In the third set he had to concede a rebreak to his opponent, but then served out after 1:52 hours.

“This victory is very special,” said Thiem on the pitch, also referring to his US Open triumph in 2020. “It means a lot to me that the first Grand Slam victory just happened here. I would have I couldn’t have picked a better place to do it. I’m super, super happy.” Thiem also highlighted the difference from three years ago when he triumphed in the final in front of empty ranks and emphasized that the Kitzbühel final reached at the beginning of the month gave him a lot of self-confidence. “I’m back on track. My game is back.”

Bublik is also known for his numerous stops, and such a failed one gave Thiem his first break. Although Austria’s number two had to accept the rebreak immediately with a devious forehand, he stayed on the trigger and increased to 5: 3 after being on guard with one of Bublik’s well-known serves from below. The 26-year-old Kazakh then found another breakball, but after 38 minutes Thiem had the important set lead in his pocket.

A break to make it 2-1 set the course for winning the next set, and Bublik also gave up his first service game in the third set. As a result, the real favorite sometimes acted rather listless and therefore also dangerous. He then came a little closer, as in the second round of the French Open, but Thiem ultimately remained victorious. “He’s a strong player, he was seeded. And a win in three sets, I couldn’t be happier,” said Thiem. “I’m happy to have at least one more match. I hope to be able to start a run again.”

Ideally, Ofner also intends to do the same, after celebrating his first win in five and a half weeks in the first duel with Nunes. Most recently, the 27-year-old lost in Umag, Kitzbühel and Winston-Salem, but still stayed in the top 60. Due to the ranking (58 to 79), Austria’s number one was considered a slight favorite against the southern European, and his nerves of steel in the two tie-breaks were also decisive. In the fourth set, memories of the Kitzbühel win against Alex Molcan (SVK) came up.

Ofner Borges didn’t get any closer than from 2:5 to 4:5. In the first set, the ÖTV professional made up for a break against himself, so it went into a tie-break. With a 2:0 lead, Ofner initially marched ahead in the second round as well, but after a 3:1 lead he had a slack. The third set was decisive when Ofner had to go into the tie-break again after a 4-1 lead. With the 2:1 set lead behind him, he then pulled away to 5:1 and then only thought briefly about the Molcan game when he lost after a 6:4.5:0 lead.

After the success achieved in 2:55 hours, Ofner would naturally be a clear outsider against Tiafoe on Wednesday. He has never played against the 25-year-old tenth in the world rankings, also for this year’s Wiener Erste Bank Open. Thiem is 1-0 ahead of 20-year-old Shelton head-to-head. He won the game this year in the Estoril Round of 16 on clay 6:2,6:2, now the first comparison on hard court is imminent. As world number 47. Shelton is 34 places ahead of Thiem in the ranking. With Bublik, the Lichtenwörther had defeated number 27.

Vorarlberg’s Julia Grabher had to cancel her US Open debut against Chinese Wang Xiyu because of a wrist injury. This means that Austria is no longer represented in the women’s competitions.

