Tennis Wimbledon 2023, the Grand Slam tournament live on Sky and streaming NOW

From 3 to 16 Julythe great tennis player meets in London for the tournament Wimbledonthe most famous, prestigious and important grass tennis event in the world, third Grand Slam of the season, to follow live exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW.

The courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London are ready to host the 136th edition of the The Championshipswhich will culminate with the finals for the women’s (Saturday 15 July) and men’s (Sunday 16 July) titles.

“Keep dreaming” – Su Sky Sport over 400 hours of live programming and the total coverage of Italian meetings. In all they will be well 9 channels dedicated to the event,beyond Sky Sport 4K:

6 Sky Sports channels, from 251 to 256will be named Wimbledon 1, Wimbledon 2, Wimbledon 3, Wimbledon 4, Wimbledon 5 and Wimbledon 6 and will be vertical channels dedicated to the main courts (Central Court, Court n.1, Court n.2, and the others to be defined based on the day schedule)

Sky Sport Tennisin the new numbering at channel 203, will be the guide channel of the event, with the most important matches and dedicated studies, up to the final one at the end of the day. Sky Sport Tennis will act as a “reference point” so as not to miss anything from the tournament, giving indications – also through graphic pop-ups – on everything that is happening on the dedicated channels

Sky Sport Summeron channel 201, will be largely dedicated to Wimbledon for all two weeks of the tournament and will broadcast the matches on Center Court

Sky Sport Arena will broadcast live the second most important match of the moment.

And that’s not all, because thanks to the Split Screen (accessible from the green button on the Sky remote control for Sky Q Satellite customers) it will be possible to follow two games at the same time on the same screen, choosing from the channels that broadcast Wimbledon.

Elena Pero and Paolo Bertolucci will be the “first voices” and, together with Luca Boschetto, will comment on the Central Court matches from London. There Sky’s “tennis team”. will be completed by Paolo Aghemo, Gaia Brunelli, Paolo Ciarravano, Alessandro Lupi, Dario Massara, Pietro Nicolodi, Andrea Paventi, Nicolò Ramella, Matteo Renzoni, Dalila Setti, Fabio Tavelli and Federico Zancan on the commentary, while Laura Golarsa, Raffaella will alternate with the commentary Reggi, Stefano Pescosolido, Laura Garrone, Diego Nargiso, Marco Crugnola, Fabio Colangelo and Nicolò Cotto.

Also every day, before and after the closing of each day, at 14.15 and at 22appointment on Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 24 con “Studio Wimbledon”conducted by Eleonora Cottarelli, for the report of the day’s matches, news, analyzes also thanks to “Sky Tech”, comments and curiosities with Ivan Ljubicic, Filippo Volandri, Paolo Lorenzi and Stefano Meloccaro connected from London.

It will complete the coverage of the tournament “The Insider – Highlights Show”every evening at 22.30 are Sky Sport Tennisa magazine that in 26′ will contain the most suggestive images from the courts and behind the scenes, together with the most exclusive interviews from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Interviews, comments, news, real-time updates and much more also on Sky Sport 24sui Sky’s official social channels (#SkyTennis), via the Sky Sport APP and on the website skysport.itwith complete coverage of the tournament with photo galleries, videos, highlights, top shots, insights into talent tennis, the live blog of the Italians and the most important matches and much more.

The challenge – A fascinating duel, which promises to exalt fans: Carlos alcarazback number one in the world, against Novak Djokovic, who is looking for an eighth Wimbledon victory and a 24th Grand Slam title. Freshness against experience for a comparison that would represent the most awaited final. Daniel Medvedev and Casper Ruud, in order of seeding, are the most credible alternatives. In the draw, where Russians and Belarusians return after the absence of 2022, there are six Italians: Jannik SinnerMatteo Berrettinistruggling with physical problems, Lorenzo musettiLorenzo Sonego (who will face Berrettini himself in the tricolor derby in the first round), Marco Sniped and Matthew Arnaldi. Among the women, the first seeds will be the Polish Iga SwiatekBelarusian Aryna Sabalenka e la kazaka Elena Rybakina. No blue among the top seeded, Martina is on the draw TrevisanCamila GiorgiElizabeth CocciarettoJasmine PaulinesLucia BronzesSara You wander and Lucretia Stefanini.

Wimbledon programming live exclusively: on Sky and streaming on NOW

Monday 3 July

from 12 to 22 First day Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena

from 12 to 14.15 First day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. First day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Tuesday 4th July

from 12 to 18 Second day Sky Sport Summer

from 12 to 22 Second day Sky Sport Arena

from 12 to 14.15 Second day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Second day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Wednesday 5th July

from 12 to 22 Third day Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena

from 12 to 14.15 Third day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Third day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Thursday 6 July

from 12 to 22 Fourth day Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena

from 12 to 14.15 Fourth day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Fourth day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Friday 7 July

from 12 to 13.15 Fifth day Sky Sport Summer

from 12 to 14.15 Fifth day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Fifth day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

from 15.05 to 16.45 Fifth day Sky Sport Summer

from 18.35 to 22. Fifth day Sky Sport Summer

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Saturday 8th July

from 12 to 14.15 Sixth day Sky Sport Tennis

from 12 to 17.05 Sixth day Sky Sport Arena

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Sixth day of Sky Sport Tennis

from 17.45 to 21.10 Sixth day Sky Sport Summer

from 19 to 21.10 Sixth day Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Sunday 9 July

from 12 to 14.15 Seventh day Sky Sport Tennis

from 13.15 to 15.30 Seventh day Sky Sport Summer

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Seventh day Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport 4k

from 20.30 to 22 Seventh day Sky Sport Summer

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Monday 10th July

From 12 to 22 Eighth day Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena

from 12 to 14.15 Eighth day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Eighth day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Tuesday 11th July

from 12 to 22. Ninth day Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena

from 12 to 14.15 Ninth day Sky Sport Tennis

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Ninth day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Wednesday 12th July

from 12 to 22 Tenth day Sky Sport Summer

from 12 to 14.15 Tenth day Sky Sport Tennis

from 14 to 22 Tenth day Sky Sport Arena

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

from 14.30 to 22. Tenth day Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 22 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

ore 22.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Thursday 13 July

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

2.30 pm 1st women’s semifinal Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

4.30 pm 2nd women’s semifinal Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

followed by “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport 4k

7 pm Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k mixed doubles final

ore 21.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Friday 14th July

ore 14.15 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

2.30 pm 1st men’s semi-final Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

5.30 pm 2nd men’s semifinal Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

followed by “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport 4k

21.00 2nd women’s doubles semi-final Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k

ore 23.30 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Saturday 15th July

ore 14.45 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

3 pm Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k women’s final

followed by “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport 4k

6 pm Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k men’s doubles final

followed by “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport 4k

ore 21 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

Sunday 16th July

ore 14.45 “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport 4k

3 pm Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k men’s final

followed by “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport 4k

6 pm Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport 4k men’s doubles final

followed by “Studio Wimbledon” Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport 4k

ore 21 “The Insider – Highlights Show” Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport 4k

