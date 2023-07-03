Home » Tennis: wrist problems, Kyrgios gives up on Wimbledon – Sport
(ANSA) – LONDON, JULY 02 – Australian Nick Kyrgios, who injured his wrist, announced on Sunday evening that he will not play in the Wimbledon tournament, where he reached the final last year. “I’m really sad to have to miss out on Wimbledon this year,” wrote the no. 33 in the world in a story posted on Instagram on the eve of the first matches of the British Major.

The 28-year-old Australian explained that he suffered from wrist pain last week in Mallorca, while he was training for Wimbledon. (HANDLE).

