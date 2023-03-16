According to the police, more than 40,000 people took part in renewed protests to express their anger at the serious train accident that killed 57 and injured many people about two weeks ago. Above all, many people denounce the poor state of the Greek railways, for which they blame the government. For the critics, the accident is the consequence of years of austerity and mismanagement by the railways.

Protest against the state of the railway and the primary election campaign, the motives of the demonstrators mix

In Athens alone, 25,000 people took to the streets, said a police spokeswoman. Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators in the Greek capital. Around 150 rioters threw fire bottles, Molotov cocktails and stones at the police, set garbage containers on fire, smashed shop windows and damaged cars. The police officers used tear gas and stun grenades against hooded people.

Around 150 hooded rioters mingled with the peaceful demonstrators

Protesters in all major cities in the country called for the circumstances of the accident to be clarified. According to the police, around 8,500 people demonstrated in Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, as well as in the western Greek port city of Patras. “This crime will not be forgotten,” chanted demonstrators from the communist trade union Pame as the protesters marched towards the parliament in Athens.

Strike paralyzes parts of the country

Because of the severe train accident, the major trade unions not only called for demonstrations, but also for a 24-hour general strike. Air traffic was one of the areas affected by the strike: All domestic and international flights were canceled because the air traffic controllers were on strike. Ferry traffic, rail traffic and local public transport were also on strike. In addition, public sector workers and health workers went on strike.

Another reason for the recent many strikes and demonstrations, apart from the indignation of the citizens about the bad condition of the Greek railways, is the pre-election campaign. Parliamentary elections must be held in Greece by the beginning of July at the latest, a date has not yet been set. Opposition parties are already mobilizing their members to take part in strikes and demonstrations to put pressure on the incumbent conservative government.

