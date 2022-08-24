Home News Tens of thousands of netizens watch Henan catching strange fish: the lake is about to drain and the fish are gone – Hardware – cnBeta.COM
Tens of thousands of netizens watch Henan catching strange fish: the lake is about to drain and the fish are gone

Tens of thousands of netizens watch Henan catching strange fish: the lake is about to drain and the fish are gone – Hardware – cnBeta.COM

Recently, a strange fish in Ruzhou, Pingdingshan, Henan has attracted the attention of millions of netizens.According to reports, the incident was initially discovered by someone in the lakeA strange fish about 80 cm long, with a long mouth and fangs, like a carnivore.More importantly, everyone found that the number of small fish in the lake began to decrease.

Appraised by the relevant departments, this is a crocodile gar, which is an invasive alien species, and the local hunt was launched immediately.

Officials and many media have broadcast live broadcasts of the hunt (click to watch),Tens of thousands of netizens watched online, but the result was a little embarrassing. The lake was about to be drained, and the fish disappeared.

Many onlookers joked that “the fish has been notified and escaped overnight.”

And everyone is still very puzzled as to why the crocodile gar appears in the artificial lake. In this regard, a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences said that the crocodile gar is native to North America and was later introduced to my country as an ornamental fish. The tank can’t keep it, and many people don’t want to keep it, so they put it into the water. Some people buy it out of religious belief.”

The data shows that alligator gar is a carnivorous fish and is extremely destructive. If it is placed in natural waters, it will bring disaster to the local water ecosystem. “As long as it is a living creature in the water, it can eat almost everything. “.

If people mess with it, or if it gets frightened, it will attack humans.

Moreover, its eggs are also highly poisonous, which can also cause harm to humans and other creatures.

In addition to the illegal release of animals, it is also illegal to keep such animals by themselves.

