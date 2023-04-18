Tens of thousands of people “go to an appointment” to unlock new “perceptions” of paper books at the Beijing Book Fair_News Center_中国网

China News Agency, Beijing, April 18th: Tens of thousands of people “go to an appointment” to unlock new “views” on paper books at the Beijing Book Fair

China News Agency reporter Xu Jing and Chen Hang

The 2023 Beijing Book Fair is underway. Over the past few days, in the main exhibition hall of the book market located in Chaoyang Park, Beijing, the eight themed areas, including the high-quality publishing area, the physical bookstore street, and the ancient book area, are full of books. Enjoy the spring.

The 2023 Beijing Book Fair, with the theme of “Scholarly Capital, Pleasant Reading Spring”, will simultaneously open the city’s 16 districts and Economic Development Zone, Beijing Book Building and other four major bookstores, and three online sub-exhibition venues including JD.com. It will last from April 14 to On the 24th, the scale of the exhibition, the scope of participation, the atmosphere of reading, and the intensity of benefiting the people all exceeded previous levels. In the main exhibition area alone, more than 400,000 excellent publications and cultural products were displayed and sold.

In 1980, the first Beijing Book Fair was held in the Working People’s Cultural Palace. Accompanying book lovers in Beijing for more than 40 years, the “Old Book Market” is still popular today. According to the book fair organizing committee, from April 15 to 16, the book fair had more than 200,000 visitors.

Ma Feizhou, a second-year graduate student from Beijing Jiaotong University, was influenced by his family’s reading atmosphere since he was a child. He is indulging in history, philosophy and other types of books. After hearing the news of the opening of the Beijing Book Fair not long ago, he came here to search for books.

Some people come with a list, while others search for it in the “sea of ​​books”. More than ten years ago, Wang Liping, a Beijing citizen, visited the Beijing Book Fair in Ditan Park. With the transfer of the book market to Chaoyang Park, she brought her daughter who is in the fourth grade of elementary school, hoping to let her children become familiar with books in the process of shopping for books. “The biggest advantage of the book market is that it can be seen and touched, and the price is still affordable.”

In this long-lost “book friends” gathering, exhibitors will look forward to filling the shelves. Sun Nan, director of the China Bookstore Liulichang store, said that the China Bookstore displayed about 10,000 volumes of ancient books collected by folks and bookstores, including popular inscriptions and picture albums, allowing men, women and children to appreciate the beauty of traditional culture.

With digital reading becoming a new way of reading, paper books still have a place in readers’ hearts. Five years after graduating from university, Jiang Anqi became an urban white-collar worker working in the education and training industry. Compared with faster-paced electronic reading, she prefers paper books, “Whenever I touch a paper book, I always calm down.”

Standing at the intersection of the digital age, how can physical bookstores keep the power of classics alive? At the book mobile post station of Beijing United Tianchang Cultural Communication Company, each new book is wrapped in kraft paper and wrapped with string, turning into an exquisitely packaged gift. Zhang Yinghui, marketing editor of United Tianchang, introduced that the book blind box is a special product launched this year. Readers can guess the content of the book according to the prompts, and then bring the surprise home. “The sales of blind boxes are very good, with an average daily sales of more than a hundred copies. .”

The reporter saw at the book fair that the booth of the Zizai Museum bookstore was like a “forest living room”, and the big tree next to the tent was decorated with wild animal dolls. According to Song Baoru, the co-founder of the bookstore, the bookstore attracts young readers to raise awareness of nature protection through games such as plant observation, natural book display, and drawing with illustrators.

“From the perspective of social benefits, the physical bookstore is a public cultural space that reflects the temperature of the city, and it is also an indispensable existence in the city.” Chen Peng, the manager of the PAGEONE bookstore, said that in the face of the impact of online e-commerce platforms and short videos, the physical bookstore While delivering high-quality content to readers, bookstores also need to broaden the business boundaries of the content field, provide multiple activities such as music scenes and cross-border exhibitions, and explore a business model suitable for their own sustainable development.

It is understood that in 2022, Beijing will hold more than 30,000 special reading activities of various kinds, affecting and covering more than 20 million people. The public reading service system meets the diverse reading needs of the public. (over)