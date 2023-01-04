An open-air landfill in the country countryside, close to the town. The Dem regional councilor, Andrea Zanoni, denounced the find: «This is not exactly a good start to the year, at least as regards this discovery of abandoned waste in a countryside area a few minutes from my home, in Castagnole di Paese (TV), which disfigures our environment» is Zanoni’s bitter comment after a citizen who follows his Facebook page reported this find to him which he then wanted to see in person.

“We are dealing with at least 180 cubic meters of waste, about 100 tons of plastic and ferrous materials, industrial and artisanal processing waste, deposited in about 5 or 6 separate illegal journeys” he commented “I immediately reported the facts to the head of the Carabinieri station Forestry of Treviso for the findings and fulfilments of the case and to the Mayor of the country. I hope that the investigators, through the many clues of references found in these refusals, will be able to identify those responsible to send them to trial in order to obtain an exemplary sentence. It is a very serious episode due to the environmental damage caused, an episode which also smacks of mockery given that we are in the most recyclable province of Italy, where for decades the vast majority of citizens have been diligently, responsibly and record”.

Zanoni concluded with an appeal to citizens: “It is evidently a record for the quantity of waste abandoned in our countryside never recorded before, I therefore invite citizens who have noticed truck traffic in the Ex Simmel area or who recognize some of the abandoned waste, some very particular, visible in the photos on my Facebook page to communicate to me or to the Carabinieri Forestali useful information to identify its origin and those responsible ».