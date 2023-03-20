Status: 03/20/2023 01:52 a.m

Israel and the Palestinians want to continue talking to each other regularly to calm the security situation. They agreed at a meeting in Egypt. Nevertheless, there was renewed violence in the West Bank, two Israelis were injured by gunfire.

Representatives of Israel and the Palestinians want to continue to meet regularly and thus create the basis for direct negotiations. The goal is a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” it said in a joint statement after a meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, which was published by the Foreign Ministry in Cairo.

The meeting, which took place under the auspices of Egypt, Jordan and the USA, was intended to help ease the security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, which has been tense for months.

According to the statement, Israelis and Palestinians again committed to suspending “unilateral measures” for three to six months, but gave few details. Israel again pledged not to hold discussions about building new settlements in the West Bank for four months and not to legalize settlement outposts for six months. Israel had already promised this at the first meeting in this format a few weeks ago in Jordan. Progress is to be reviewed at the next summit in April.

Two Israelis injured in gunfire in West Bank

Since the beginning of the year, 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian have died in attacks and attacks. During the same period, 85 Palestinians died, either in their own attacks or by Israeli security forces.

There was also renewed violence at the weekend: According to the rescue service and the Israeli army, two Israelis were shot at near the town of Huwara in the West Bank, and one was seriously injured. According to the army, a “terrorist” fired at the two’s vehicle at an intersection. The attacker was also injured and subsequently arrested.

Two Israelis were killed in Huwara at the end of February. After that, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the village.

The terrorist organization Hamas welcomed the latest attack but did not take responsibility for it. She rejects the talks in Sharm El-Sheikh and said before the meeting that she had “chosen to escalate resistance to the occupation”.

In recent years, there have been repeated clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem during the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan.