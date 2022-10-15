The government has not yet been born and tensions in the majority already seem very high. After yesterday’s tear in the Senate between Forza Italia and the rest of the center-right, Salvini (who today collected the election of the third position of the state with Lorenzo Fontana) declared that he had tried to dissuade the former Cavaliere.

«Also yesterday I spoke to Berlusconi, I warned him: ‘Look, Giorgia has the numbers, you can’t get in the way’». Matteo Salvini tells the anecdote of the phone call with Silvio Berlusconi to the deputies gathered in the early morning in the halls of the group, just before the election of Lorenzo Fontana. During the meeting with his team, the Northern League secretary then returns to relaunch the battles of the League in the electoral campaign: “Carlo Bonomi also said so, we need a real intervention against the expensive bills, with you at the Mef we can do it …” , says the leader of the Northern League, turning to Giancarlo Giorgetti. A joke also about Fontana: «Giancarlo, prepare the budget law. And please cut the expenses of the Chamber … ».

In the Lega group, the aftermath of the turn on Fontana, decided by Salvini on the eve of the election, remain. Some votes to the former Venetian MEP may have been missing precisely among those who aimed at the white smoke of the group leader Riccardo Molinari (who nevertheless obtained a vote). Others from Forza Italia (a blue exponent is confident that it was necessary to certify the proof of the vote). Today’s figure is that the center-right has lowered the expected bar by 14 votes, but has avoided replicating the split on the eve. “Yesterday there was only a hiccup,” Salvini minimized.

Yesterday Meloni waited for the Knight in his office, in recent days he has re-proposed the scheme of the government of 2008, when the National Alliance merged into the PDL contributing to the victory of the Knight. The component led by Fini, which had higher percentages than those obtained on 25 September by Forza Italia, touched four ministers: Matteoli for Infrastructure and Transport, La Russa for Defense, Ronchi for European Policies and, in fact, Meloni for Youth Policies.

Meloni would have told his interlocutor that he wanted to go further, offering the Azzurri more dicasteries than those planned but with the assumption that “we need an authoritative executive”, not a “governicchio”.

The handshake between the two seemed to presage a good climate in the Senate, when instead it was seen very hot, also because, someone points out in FdI and also in FI, there were some senators, including the blue Gianfranco Micciché, who they would blow on the fire. Last night, receiving the Senate forcers for dinner at Villa Grande, Berlusconi nevertheless wanted to underline the desire to start the government – “I want to give my contribution” – remembering, however, at the same time that when he was prime minister the treatment reserved for allies he was different.

At the moment in the ranks of Forza Italia those who have the highest percentage of joining the future Meloni executive are Antonio Tajani for Foreign Affairs and Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, probable for the Public Administration. Less certain is the position for Anna Maria Bernini, who could go to the University (but the Northern League player Giuseppe Valditara is also at stake). For Justice, the magistrate Carlo Nordio is always on the track, wanted by Meloni (but the box remains uncertain) and already proposed in his time as President of the Republic.

The Mise, among the most coveted, should go to FdI, even if the Cavaliere is still aiming for it. For the Department of Labor the chosen should be Marina Elvira Calderone. Defense is already owned by the Brothers of Italy: the name remains to be decided: Adolfo Urso and Edmondo Cirielli are in pole position. Raffaele Fitto should go to European Affairs, a department should also touch Fabio Rampelli. The League will touch Regional Affairs (Calderoli), Mef (Giorgetti), Disability (Alessandra Locatelli), Infrastructures (possibly Salvini). The former head of cabinet of the leader of the Lega al Viminale, Matteo Piantedosi could go to the Viminale. But the mosaic is still to be defined. “Berlusconi only wants places,” the FdI stresses.

Meanwhile, melons accelerates. «The Italians ask us for immediate answers and don’t waste time. And today’s vote “in the House,” after yesterday’s in the Senate, confirms that we want to work in this direction “, cut short the Prime Minister in pectore.