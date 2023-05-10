Tension continues in northern Cauca

The National Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, called on the illegal armed groups to remove the civilian population and especially minors from the armed conflict after the rescue of at least 35 students from an educational institution in a rural area del Caldono who was left in the middle of the crossfire.

Camargo said that “I call on the illegal armed groups to leave the civilian population out of their confrontations and hostilities, but especially not to affect children and adolescents, who enjoy constitutional protection.” .

In the area there have been clashes between the ELN and Farc dissidents for territorial control.

humanitarian corridor

After a humanitarian corridor, in which the Ombudsman’s Office, the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca Cric, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Peace participated, the minors were taken from the school where they remained for about two days.

Likewise, the return of twenty families to their homes after being displaced by the confrontations was achieved.

The Cric indicated that the rescue was made at the Los Robles educational institution.

Likewise, they denounced that explosive devices were installed in the area by the members of these structures, for which they called for the authorities to attend to the demining.

For its part, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace said that “this gloomy outlook is generating despair among the communities that claim the right to peace and that are fed up with a violence that does not represent them nor does it allow social and environmental justice to be built in their territories.”

The minors received psychological attention after witnessing the death of four of the subversives.

