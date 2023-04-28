Home » Tension in Cali due to the commemoration of the National Strike and possible protests
Tension in Cali due to the commemoration of the National Strike and possible protests

Tension in Cali due to the commemoration of the National Strike and possible protests

In Cali A Security Committee was held at the Metropolitan Police facilities, together with the District Mobility Secretariat, its Security and Justice counterpart and other agencies of the Alcaldia of the Valle del Cauca capital.

This in function of defining the accompaniment of the authorities to the commemoration of the social outbreak scheduled for today, Friday, April 28and other activities that the “Sucursal del Cielo” will have this weekend.

“On Friday we have the two years of the social outbreak, with different cultural events and artistic manifestations in the city, as well as the Labor Day marches. We will be present in two Unified Command Posts-PMU: one with the public force, for the events of April 28, May 1, sports activities, soccer matches and the development of the ‘Meeting of Popular Cultures’”, explained William Vallejo. , Secretary of District Mobility.

“We will be in any type of activity or congregation, to guarantee the right to this demonstration and we will accompany the two marches on May 1. Both start at 8:00 am and go until noon. The first one leaves Las Banderas park bound for Comfandi El Prado, passing along the Suroriental highway. The second march has a assembly point in Loma de la Cruz, moving from Carrera 10 towards Parque Obrero,” added the official.

Operations in the Vallecaucano classic between América and Deportivo Cali on Sunday:

1. Monitoring the exit and entry of vehicles that go to the neighboring municipality of Palmira, on Friday and Sunday during the development of the classic

2. A closure in the perimeter area of ​​the Pascual Guerrero stadium to avoid discomfort or congestion in the area.

