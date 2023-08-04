Tensions are rising in Africa! – News from World

Niger’After the army took over the administration, the reactions from the surrounding countries continue to come. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a letter to the senate entitled “The Political Situation in Niger”. “After the political situation in Niger that resulted in the overthrow of the government, under my leadership,” Tinubu wrote in his letter. Economic Community of State of West Africa (ECOWAS) condemned the coup in its entirety and demanded the return of the democratically elected government in order to restore peace. As part of the political situation in the country, closing all land borders with Niger, monitoring and re-activating the border drilling exercise, cutting off electricity supply to Niger, mobilizing international support for the implementation of ECOWAS provisions, preventing the operation of commercial and private flights to Niger, Niger from Lagos and eastern ports It was decided to impose a blockade on the goods in the transition to Turkey and to deploy a military build-up and personnel for a military intervention against the military junta in Niger.

GREEN LIGHT ON MILITARY INTERVENTION FROM SENEGAL TO NIGER

Economic Community of West African States’Support came from Senegal for the military intervention option, which was brought to the agenda by ECOWAS (ECOWAS) at the extraordinary meeting held after the coup on July 27 in Niger. Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall referred to Senegal’s international commitments, stating that if ECOWAS decides to intervene militarily in Niger after the coup, Senegal will support it. Saying that Senegal has to comply with the decisions of ECOWAS, Sall said, “Senegal believes that these coups must be stopped.”

Pointing out that the soldiers seized power by citing the fight against radical organizations in the Sahel region, Sall said, “Has there been a moment when they put an end to insecurity? What we see is that the soldiers took on civilian roles after they came to power.”

ECOWASAfter its extraordinary meeting in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on July 30, gave an ultimatum to the junta administration in Niger, threatening military intervention if Niger’s ousted leader, President Mohammed Bazoum, was not reinstated within a week.

COUP IN NIGER

Niger’s ousted leader DPresident of the State Mohammed Bazoum, He was detained in the Presidential Palace by the Guard Regiment on July 26, after which he Army Spokesperson Amadou Abdramane He had read the coup d’etat on the national channel. Abdramane announced that the constitution was abolished, all institutions were suspended, and the country’s borders were closed. After the military coup, a transitional government was established, and Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known as General Omar Tchiani, the 62-year-old Presidential Guard Regiment Commander, who led the coup, became the head of the “National Council for the Protection of the Homeland”. Niger has experienced four coups since it gained independence from France in 1960.

