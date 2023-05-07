Home » Tenth Health Region recommends urgent medical attention for cases of chikungunya
Tenth Health Region recommends urgent medical attention for cases of chikungunya

by admin
Despite the fact that the number of chikungunya cases is declining, there is still concern about the persistence of serious cases that arise from this disease.

The Ministry of Public Health alerts citizens to be attentive to the warning signs caused by chikungunya, in order to reduce the chances of complications and deaths from this disease. It also urges to go immediately to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

In this sense, the Tenth Health Region recalled that if the patient manifests any of the alarm signs listed below, it is likely that he has a severe case of chikungunya, and should seek medical attention immediately:

Bleeding from the nose or gums, bloody vomit, or blood in the stool. Abdominal pain, which may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting, leading to loss of appetite. Altered state of consciousness.

Older adults can present drowsiness or extreme weakness, that is, they sleep a lot and stop eating and hydrating. Children may report persistent crying, loss of appetite, and general listlessness. See a doctor if you develop a fever, accompanied by some of the following symptoms:

Pain in muscles or joints. Headache, especially with pain at the back of the eyes. Rash. Conjunctivitis (red eyes). Although the number of cases is decreasing, Health does not stop worrying about the persistence of this disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

