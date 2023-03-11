(Source = MBC ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’ capture)

Actor Teo Yoo showed affection for his wife, Nikki Lee.

In MBC’s ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘Omniscient Interfere’), which aired on the 11th, Teo Yoo appeared and portrayed his daily life.

On this day, when asked if he had ever given his wife Nikki Lee a gift, Teo Yoo said, “At the beginning of the marriage, (wife) did not marry the famous actor Teo Yoo, but married a bartender.”

He continued, “I saved money and bought a luxury bag worth about 7,000 dollars (about 9.23 million won) as a wedding present. Her wife still keeps it,” he said. It was her first gift after she got married,” she explained.

The managers also showed interest in the mantra Teo Yoo had made to Nikki Lee in the past. Nikki Lee said on a broadcast, “I cried at 4pm. Because it’s hard. So (Yoo Tae-oh) said he would be by my side at 4 pm for the rest of my life.”

In response, Teo Yoo said, “It is to take responsibility for people. Because I love you, I want to help you by your side. I didn’t think of it, it just came out,” he said, revealing his affection.

In addition, Teo Yoo revealed that he lived with Nikki Lee before marriage and said, “I thought about getting married within two weeks of meeting. She never had any doubts,” she said, surprising her.