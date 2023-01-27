However, this would not be the only club to which the former Junior de Barranquilla player does not respond, Atlético de Bucaramanga joins the list of incommunicado with Teófilo Gutiérrez. Despite the uncomfortable situation, both teams have left the door open to solve and unite the forward who was the Colombian team to their ranks.

South American Sub-20: Colombia will define its classification on the last date

The Colombian U-20 team drew 1-1 with Brazil last Wednesday, January 25, in the fourth day of the South American U-20 tournament and will define the classification to the hexagonal on Friday against Argentina, which defeated Peru 1-0 early in the game.

The goal for the coffee growers was the work of the midfielder gustavo gatewhile Brazil’s score was achieved by Andreythe midfielder recently signed by Chelsea.

At the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium, where tens of thousands of fans attended, the hosts made what was being the best team in the tournament uncomfortable under the leadership of the midfielders Puerta, who plays for Bogotá FC in the second division, and Juan Castilla, who plays for Houston Dynamo in MLS.

On the last day, the coffee team will define its classification against Argentina, while Brazil will define the leadership of Group A against Paraguay, who rested this Wednesday.