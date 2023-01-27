Home News Teófilo Gutiérrez does not answer calls from the clubs that want to hire him
News

Teófilo Gutiérrez does not answer calls from the clubs that want to hire him

by admin
Teófilo Gutiérrez does not answer calls from the clubs that want to hire him

However, this would not be the only club to which the former Junior de Barranquilla player does not respond, Atlético de Bucaramanga joins the list of incommunicado with Teófilo Gutiérrez. Despite the uncomfortable situation, both teams have left the door open to solve and unite the forward who was the Colombian team to their ranks.

South American Sub-20: Colombia will define its classification on the last date

The Colombian U-20 team drew 1-1 with Brazil last Wednesday, January 25, in the fourth day of the South American U-20 tournament and will define the classification to the hexagonal on Friday against Argentina, which defeated Peru 1-0 early in the game.

The goal for the coffee growers was the work of the midfielder gustavo gatewhile Brazil’s score was achieved by Andreythe midfielder recently signed by Chelsea.

At the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium, where tens of thousands of fans attended, the hosts made what was being the best team in the tournament uncomfortable under the leadership of the midfielders Puerta, who plays for Bogotá FC in the second division, and Juan Castilla, who plays for Houston Dynamo in MLS.

On the last day, the coffee team will define its classification against Argentina, while Brazil will define the leadership of Group A against Paraguay, who rested this Wednesday.

See also  Yuzuru Hanyu: Thank you very much all the time, I want to continue pushing the limits

You may also like

Tourists in Changsha make complaints about Internet celebrity...

‘Jorge 40’ told how he met Mancuso and...

Central Meteorological Observatory: In the next 10 days,...

Call for solutions to roadblocks

Community leaders will be crucial in the regional...

Hengyang Spring Festival tourism market continues to be...

List of nominations for the Oscars

Colombia and Argentina, for the last place in...

The temperature in the central and eastern parts...

Ministry of Culture: “The work of the César...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy