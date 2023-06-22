Terminal bets on ‘Cali, let’s smile again’

With a day of awareness and cleaning, the campaign led by the Government of the Valley ‘Cali, Let’s smile again’ took over the Transportation Terminal of the capital of the department.

‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ took over the Cali Transport Terminal very early, where more than 35,000 passengers move daily.

With cleaning and awareness days, officials from the Government of Valle del Cauca and the Technological Resources Company, ERT, invited passers-by, taxi drivers, travelers and merchants to participate in this initiative that seeks to rescue civility, kindness and sense belonging to the city.

Luis Alfonso Chávez, governor in charge of the Valley, highlighted the institutional importance of these spaces to continue showing these small actions of love for Cali with different cultural and social activities.

“Today we are taking over this space, just as we have done in other parts of the city. For this reason, we invite all Caleños and Vallecacucanos who arrive at the Transportation Terminal to keep this place clean,” said the official.

Edwin López Bouzas, manager of the ERT, said that “the idea was to convey to the community that spirit that Governor Clara Luz Roldán wanted to impregnate and that is that in ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again.’ A day was held to raise awareness about recycling and garbage collection, about the recovery of public space and, above all, about this point, which has a large influx of people from Valle del Cauca, so that it is a pleasant place and that the arrival in this city has another image”.

For her part, Elvira María Montaño, owner of the restaurant ‘La Bodeguita’ with more than 20 years in the Terminal, expressed her emotion upon learning about the campaign that seeks to recover the caleñidad. “This initiative is cool because, above all, cleanliness and organization, since this place represents the people of Cali and what better than people who come from abroad to visit us too,” she added.

“The Terminal joins this challenge, we are the entry point to the city and we want everything that goes in favor of the civic spirit of the city and the progress of the department. This is one of the many measures that we highlight and applaud from the Government of Valle”, explained Ivanov Russi, manager of the Cali Transport Terminal.

In Universities

Smiles, hugs and the joy of the people of Cali took over the Universidades del MÍO Station, where workers and university students converge daily.

There, officials from the Valle del Cauca Government Office and the Ministry of Culture were received, who invited passers-by to work together to recover love, civility and a sense of belonging to the city through the campaign ‘ Cali, Let’s Smile Again’.

A driver of the MÍO Mass Transportation System, who viewed the awareness activities from his vehicle, ratified his commitment.

“What I do every day is giving users good information and making them feel like they are at home, that they are okay,” he said.

The stilt walkers surprised drivers and motorcyclists with active breaks and distributed graphic pieces of the campaign, with which they achieved citizen commitment with good deeds for Cali. “Taking care of the city is not throwing the papers of what we eat out into the street, but putting them in the suitcase,” said one of the university students who travels through this station daily.

The ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign will continue to fill every corner of the city with joy, inviting people from Cali to recover values ​​and civility for the benefit of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The goal is to awaken joy and civility among the people of Cali once again.

