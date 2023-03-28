The shortlist of candidates for general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) began today a tour in which they will present their main proposals to coffee growers in each of the institution’s 15 departmental committees.

The turn this Monday was for Risaralda and Caldas, whose respective committee of coffee growers came to Germán Alberto Bahamón, Sandra Morelli and Santiago Pardo to recount the main actions they would implement if they were elected general manager of the FNC.

The union representatives, democratically elected in the last coffee elections, are in charge of hearing the proposals of the candidates and establishing their concerns, to inform and provide feedback with the municipal committees and coffee growers of the department, and thus define the future in the Coffee Congress of the guild.

The tour of presentations of the ternados in the departmental committees will go until April 14.

The election process will culminate on April 27 when the new general manager of the FNC will be elected by the National Congress of Coffee Growers (Extraordinary), the highest authority and deliberation body of the union.

Each of the candidates had two hours to present their proposals to the union representatives in each committee.

As main ideas and initiatives, Pardo raises as priorities to maintain union unity and legitimacy, in favor of all coffee growers, whether large or small; achieve the prosperity of coffee growing by incorporating new technologies, innovation and connectivity, which includes expanding coffee public goods; strengthen value-added strategies hand in hand with major players in the global coffee industry; make the most of the talent and experience of the FNC; and promote effective generational splicing with the help of training.

Morelli recognizes the importance of addressing the high costs of fertilizers, for which the massive importation of the input and even production in the country can help; the high production costs in general, for which Cenicafé’s technological developments would be of great help for more efficient collection or to take advantage of economies of scale; the construction and improvement of tertiary roads; continue betting on the high quality and added value of coffee; establish a pension program, and improve coffee education.

Bahamón proposes strengthening coffee grower cooperatives, which includes mitigating the risks of future purchases; optimize the income of producers by reducing costs; better infrastructure in housing, tertiary roads and industrialization, with producers as partners of threshing plants, for example, as well as improving access to credit for low-income housing, for which land titling is key; and improve education for families.