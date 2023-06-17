Terra · Luna Kwon Do-hyung’s own defense in court… “I didn’t know it was forgery”

Kwon Do-hyung “Obtaining a passport through an agency, a common method”

Judge, notice of judgment in this case at 2:00 pm on the 19th

▲Kwon Do-hyung, CEO of Terraform Labs, is heading to the Podgorica District Court in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, on the 16th (local time) to be tried for the fake passport case. (Yonhap News)

Kwon Do-hyeong (32), CEO of Terraform Labs, a key figure in the collapse of the virtual currency Terra and Luna, claimed in a local court that he did not know that there were counterfeit conditions in the Montenegro airport case.

On the 16th (local time), when Kwon’s counterfeit passport case was held, two new lawyers appeared in court at the Podgorica District Court in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

As if they were in a hurry, they asked the judge for 15 minutes to figure out the case. In the end, on this day, CEO Kwon made his own defense.

After the two lawyers were 5 minutes late, they got the judge’s permission and left the court together with CEO Kwon for 15 minutes, and the trial started 20 minutes later than the scheduled time.

In a situation where he could not rely on new lawyers, CEO Kwon started ‘self-defense’. He claimed to have obtained a Costa Rican passport through an agency in Singapore on the recommendation of his friend.

CEO Kwon said that he never thought that his passport could have been forged, given that the agency was recommended by a trusted friend. He added that he had traveled all over the world on a Costa Rican passport and used it when crossing the Montenegrin border.

CEO Kwon asked if he would have submitted his Costa Rican passport to the airport after waiting for a chartered flight at Podgorica Airport if he had known that it was a fake passport, and protested, saying, “That is tantamount to committing suicide.”

On this day, CEO Kwon cut his hair short, almost shaved, and wore a white short-sleeved T-shirt and black pants. With a determined expression, he repeated his assertion that the passport he used at the time of his arrest was not forged.

The judge said he understood enough and could sit down, but CEO Kwon refused to sit down, saying he had more to say.

He said, “There are various ways to obtain a passport, and I know that obtaining a passport through an agency is a common method,” and sat down.

According to Montenegro’s local law, if convicted of counterfeit passport charges, they face a minimum of three months and a maximum of five years in prison. It is interpreted that Kwon insisted that he did not know that it was a forged passport so that even if he was convicted, he could receive a reduced sentence due to extenuating circumstances.

However, when asked about the name of the agency, CEO Kwon blurted out, saying, “It was in Chinese, but I can’t remember exactly.” He explained, “There is an agency name in the mailbox of the confiscated laptop,” and “just check the laptop.”

Unlike the Costa Rican passport, which showed his real name and real date of birth, another passport, the Belgian passport, had a pseudonym and a false date of birth. In response, he replied, “The Belgian authorities wrote it down by mistake,” and “I had it because I thought it would be useful someday.”

Representative Kwon appealed for mercy to Mr. Han, who was caught together, and asked, “I am not guilty. If I am punished for a fake passport, please let me be the only one.”

Since their arrest on March 23, they have been living in the Spuz detention center outside Podgorica for nearly three months. Although he applied for bail last month, the Podgorica High Court, a higher court, decided to extend his detention for six months on the grounds of securing new recruits for extradition trial.

The trial, which lasted about an hour and a half, was conducted in Montenegrin. Representative Kwon and others conveyed their thoughts in English through an interpreter named Selman Azovic. As in the first trial on the 11th of last month, CEO Kwon made sure to add the word “Your Honor” when addressing the judge. The judge announced that he would make a decision on this case at 2:00 pm on the 19th.

Representative Kwon and Mr. Han were arrested at Podgorica International Airport in March when they were trying to board a plane to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), when their forged passports were discovered. On the 11th, they requested bail from the court on the condition that they each pay 400,000 euros (about 580 million won), and the court granted it a day later. It is known that the prosecution filed an appeal, saying that the bail amount was low and that there was a risk of escape. They are being tried in detention in a detention center as the High Court of Podgorica accepted it and overturned the lower court’s decision granting bail.