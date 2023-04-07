Launched on PC and mobile systems, Terra Nil it was a success. The Free Lives city builder in which you have to dismantle what you build to respect nature has achieved 300,000 playershelping to plant 45,000 new trees in an awareness-raising initiative linked to the themes of the game.

The publisher gave the news on Twitter Return Digitalwho congratulated the development team on their success.

Also Free Lives published a message regarding the success of the game, in which he thanked the 300,000 players: “It doesn’t seem real to us and all we can add is that we hope you enjoyed your time on Terra Nil.”

Note that we are talking about 300,000 players, which are not necessarily the sales effective. Terra Nil was in fact launched on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store for PC, where it is paid, but it is also available on iOS and Android systems for Netflix subscribers, where it is part of the subscription. To say, currently the Google Play page of the game reports more than 100,000 downloads.

Be that as it may, in addition to sharing the launch numbers, Free Lives has also announced that it will donate 8% of the proceeds to the non-profit association Endangered Wildlife Trust active in South Africa in the fight for the preservation of biodiversity and endangered species.

I 45,000 new trees planted (45528 at the time of writing this news) are instead the result of the collaboration with Tree-Nation.

To have more information about the game, read our review of Terra Nil.