Terrarium caused fire in children’s room

Around midnight, a technical defect in the area of ​​a terrarium in the children’s room caused a fire. The family was not in the house at the time.

The fire brigade was only alerted by the fire alarm system at around 3:40 a.m. “The fire is likely to have spread very slowly because of the lack of oxygen supply,” says the police report. The forces of the Enns volunteer fire brigade were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

Although the fire was limited to the children’s room, the heavy smoke in the entire upper floor caused high property damage, the police said on Wednesday evening.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper