Terrible accident on Gaziantep-Kilis highway! 2 people died, 1 of whom was a police officer

Terrible accident on Gaziantep-Kilis highway! 2 people died, 1 of whom was a police officer

GaziantepReport D58 highway navigating in Kapcagiz region Yunus Emre Taboo under the management Ford car with brand 79 AB 989 plate, continuing on the same course Polis Memuru Habip Sword 34 motorcycle with FVB 693 plate under his command and 01 GT 585 Peugeot, whose driver has not yet been learned, hit from behind. In the accident that occurred on the D58 highway, while the motorcycles and automobiles were scrapped, the Yunus Emre Taboo and motorcycle rider Police Officer Habip Kılıç he lost his life.

In the catastrophic accident, 4 people, whose names could not be learned, were injured. 3 of the injured Kilis State Hospitalwhat if 1 person GaziantepHe was taken to the hospital in . While security measures were taken by the gendarmerie teams at the scene, the injured were taken by the medical teams called to the scene. Report ve GaziantepHe was taken to hospitals in .

deceased Yunus Emre Taboo ve Police Officer Habip KılıçHis body was taken to the morgue for autopsy.

