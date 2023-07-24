Terrifying Car Accident in San Francisco Leaves Bystanders in Shock

Shocking Accident in San Francisco

A car plunge down a hilltop embankment in San Francisco, crashing through a line of trees and startling bystanders who initially believed they were witnessing a scene from a Hollywood movie. However, the horrifying incident, which occurred on Saturday around 7:15 p.m. in the Dolores Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, was far from fiction.

Multiple cameras documented the incident, capturing the white sedan speeding down the cul-de-sac, breaking through a metal guardrail, and hurtling off the edge. The footage also revealed the vehicle colliding with a tree before ultimately landing on its roof at the intersection of 19th and Sánchez streets.

Remarkably, no one sustained injuries in the accident, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Several witnesses had passed the crash site just moments before the incident occurred. A parked vehicle situated below the embankment was also fortunate to escape significant damage, the impact narrowly missing it.

Recalling the harrowing moment, David, a nearby resident and father of two, stated, “I was reading stories to my two-year-old son, and I heard a sound that I couldn’t identify, and it was extremely loud.” He expressed his concern, saying, “The scary thing is that my family goes up and down these stairs all the time.” David added, “My daughter and I have a passion project to try to plant the succulents in the planters here, and we could easily have been standing there at the time.”

As a result of the commotion, David and other residents rushed out of their houses. Some assisted the five individuals inside the car, while others quickly dialed emergency services.

Surprisingly, all occupants managed to exit the vehicle and hastily flee the scene. Witnesses reported hearing one of them apologize before making a swift getaway, saying, “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry, I have to go.”

Another neighbor’s surveillance camera captured additional footage showing three of the car’s occupants driving away from the accident site. Leading the escape was a man on a skateboard, followed by a woman and another man wearing a ski mask.

Confirming the incident, the San Francisco Fire Department disclosed that every occupant of the vehicle fled following the crash. Speculation arose among residents that the car may have been stolen. However, the San Francisco police have not yet verified this claim and are currently conducting an investigation into the accident.

“I think this is a great example of how lawlessness in San Francisco has a real impact on real citizens living in their homes,” David commented to NBC, highlighting the potential consequences of such incidents.

The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the perils faced by residents in their own neighborhoods. As investigations continue, it remains crucial to prioritize safety and adhere to traffic regulations, ensuring that incidents like these are prevented in the future.

