– Discounted rates also for emigrants, maximum ceiling for those of non-residents in Sardinia and hiring of former workers of Meridiana and Air Italy. This is what is foreseen in the “friendship pact” signed this morning in Cagliari, in the offices of the Transport Department, between the Region and the Aeroitalia company, which manages the air transport service in territorial continuity on the Alghero-Rome Fiumicino, Olbia-Rome routes Fiumicino and Olbia-Milan Linate and vice versa.

“What Europe denies us – says the regional councilor for transport, Antonio Moro, who met the territorial continuity monitoring committee this morning and met the top management of Aeroitalia and Ita Airways – we are building, piece by piece, without losing sight of our ultimate goal: a Sardinian model of territorial continuity. This ‘pact’, which warmly welcomes the initiative unilaterally proposed by Aeroitalia, meets the requests repeatedly expressed above all by our emigrants, who have the right to be able to return to their homeland without being forced to spend exorbitant sums. With the ‘price cap’ for non-resident rates throughout the year, we also try to favor the tourism sector by making our holiday destinations more accessible and competitive on national and international markets”

According to the provisions of the agreement, for non-residents Aeroitalia will apply maximum fares not exceeding four times the value of the maximum fare authorized for residents of Sardinia. Non-resident travelers who are recognized as emigrants will instead be charged the rate reserved for residents of Sardinia. The operational and organizational procedures will be established in a special protocol which will be stipulated shortly between the airline and Fasi, the Federation of Sardinian associations in Italy.

“Aeroitalia is also committed to hiring new employees, necessary for the performance of the services in Sardinia, to be recruited from among the former workers of Meridiana or Air Italy: 41 have already been hired. We appreciate the great willingness shown by Aeroitalia and its CEO Gaetano Intrieri to find solutions close to the needs of all passengers, starting with the Sardinians and our emigrants, and we are confident that this agreement, which today concerns half of the flights in territorial continuity, can be extended to all the facilitated routes”, concludes the Councilor Moro.