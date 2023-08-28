Territorial development and public investment Subject of an extended meeting of the Provincial Committee of the province of Ifrane

Couple Mohammed Drihem

Following directives from the Ministry of the Interior, a meeting extended to the presidents of local authorities and the heads of external services was held at the headquarters of the province of Ifrane, under the chairmanship of the secretary general of the province Esskali Bouchaib and during which participants were asked to personally watch over the process of inventorying the various projects which are the subject of public investment in the Provincial territory, whether they are completed, still in progress or programmed and n have not been carried out, by carefully and accurately completing the three outlines established for this purpose.

In this regard, the Secretary General of the Province stressed the need to verify the information concerning the various public investments in the various areas of development and in the various regions of the province which will be included in these three outlines because the latter will give an idea details on public investments in the Province, invested either by external services and their respective ministries, or in support of local authorities or within the framework of regional programs during the period between 2015 and 2022,

These Canvases, according to Bouchaib Esskali, must reach the province no later than August 28, 2023, the deadline to allow the competent service to compile the various provincial data and transmit them to the competent authorities of the wilaya and to the regional committee at the latest. on August 30, which will in turn compile the various data from the region before transmitting it to the ministry before September 10, 2023 for analysis and evaluation.

