Territorial Peace Councils met in Quibdó

In Quibdó, the Territorial Councils for Peace, Reconciliation and Coexistence met, with the presence of the Ministry of the Interior, with the aim of developing an articulated scenario of social dialogue for the construction of peace in the territories.

The Territorial Peace Councils are spaces for citizen participation that fulfill the function of advising governments in the execution of actions to build peace, reconciliation, non-stigmatization and, in general, in the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

The agreements for the termination of the armed conflict determine some commitments of the National Government and the armed groups, to advance towards the well-being of the population, promote better conditions for participation and reduce inequity and exclusion.

During the meeting, the balance of the accompaniment of the ConPaz program was presented, executed by the FICONPAZ Foundation and the National Secretariat of Social Pastoral Care, to twelve Territorial Peace Councils of the department, during the period from 2020 to 2023.

This meeting was attended by 50 counselors from various municipalities in the department of Chocó.

At the same time, the products generated with the departmental initiative of Chocó were presented, which has audiovisual capsules and the agenda: ´a path traveled towards territorial peace´, which documents the actions that were implemented by the twelve Territorial Peace Councils, responding to the different conflicts that affect their territories, such as forced recruitment and the violation of human rights.

This meeting served to learn about and strengthen the spaces for peace in the community, as well as having tools to work in the territories hand in hand with institutions and organizations; in turn, draw future action routes to continue working on the construction of peace in order to build a prosperous country, without inequality and social inclusion.