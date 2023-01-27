The repetitive and dangerous confrontations between gangs have generated that the citizens who live in the neighborhoods that make up communes 13, 15 and 21 to the east of Santiago from cali demand the intervention of the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

Apparently, they are minors recruited by criminal organizations that confront each other with firearms in some streets of the neighborhoods: Potrero Grande, Pízamos and Decepaz, located in the extreme east of the capital of the Valley.

Presumably, the war between these gangs was generated by the murder of a child beginning this year in the Potrero Grande neighborhood, on behalf of a criminal group in a sector contrary to this area.

It should be remembered that the young people who days ago appeared in photographs that circulated on social networks desecrating a grave, belong to a group in conflict for their criminal actions.

Several leaders in the sector demand a greater commitment from the authorities in relation to the fact that there are two educational centers in this area. They wonder daily what could be the solution to the constant confrontations between these minors.

The most disturbing thing is that this recruitment of minors in order to commit crimes is increasing in this sector.

Given the situation, community spokespersons urged local authorities the need for prompt intervention to control this complex scenario.

