During the first quarter of the year, there was a significant increase in Venezuelan migrants who crossed the jungle of Darien, exposing himself to dangers that are lived day by day on the rugged road to reach the United States, according to the Zulian outlet Versión Final.

Many walkers have been victims of robbery, mistreatment, sexual abuse and firearms attacks by the gangs that operate in the place. The most recent case is that of Kiannys del Pilar Cardozoa 25-year-old girl, from Encontrados, Catatumbo municipality of Zulia state.

Kiannys del Pilar Cardozo, a young Venezuelan woman injured in the Darién. | Photo: Web

Venezuelans risk the Darién towards the US

As it became known, the girl left her homeland six days ago, where she lived in the sector Our Lady of Mount Carmelwith one objective: reach US territorydespite the fact that the border is closed.

But on her journey through the Darién, she was seriously injured. shot in the stomach during a confrontation between criminals from the area and agents of the National Border Service of Panama (Senafront).

Precisely on that day, Tuesday April 4, the Panamanian agents They deployed an operation to capture the members of a criminal group that was dedicated to stealing and abusing sexually of migrants on their way.

When facing those responsible, who they had just raped, mistreated and robbed a group of migrantsAccording to the victims themselves, there was an exchange of bullets and one hit Kiannys.

Officials immediately took her by helicopter to a hospital in Panama where she was treated and today is out of danger.

This information was corroborated on social networks by Maria Alejandra Romerowho claims to be the victim’s best friend, although she did not give more details about the current situation of the young Zulian woman.

Migrants are constantly attacked by criminal groups in the Darién. | Photo: Web

Irregular passage of migrants and abuses

Some 87,390 irregular migrants crossed the Darién during the months of January, February and March 2023, seven times more than in the first quarter of 2022According to a report released by the National Migration Service (SNM). Many of them are victims of the aforementioned crimes.

Journalist Oscar Blue Ramirezfrom Real Americas Voice, collected statements this week from those affected, who reported that they suffered two attacks while within hours of coming out of the plug. They beat men and women, took away their valuables, stripped one woman naked and sexually abused others.

With information from VF

