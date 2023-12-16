Home » Terror suspects arrested in the Netherlands and Denmark
Terror suspects arrested in the Netherlands and Denmark

Three suspects were arrested in an anti-terrorist operation in Denmark and one in the Netherlands, the Danish police reported on Thursday. They are suspected of preparing an attack. In the Netherlands, according to the police, this is a 57-year-old resident of Rotterdam.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM

Danish police investigation uncovered a terrorist network that was preparing an attack. The network is also said to have ties abroad. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the situation “very serious”.

The research is still at an early stage. The Danish authorities say they intervened quickly because they did not want to take any risks. The police will remain extra visible in the coming days, specifically at Jewish institutions.

In Denmark, as in neighboring Sweden, there were several Quran burnings last summer. In response, the terrorist organization al-Qaeda called for attacks against both countries. A week ago, the Danish parliament passed a law banning the burning of the Koran and other religious scriptures.

The threat level in Denmark has been at level four out of five for years. The Netherlands recently increased the threat level from three (significant) to four (substantial).

