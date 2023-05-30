Home » Terrorism cases against PTI Swat leaders
Terrorism cases against PTI Swat leaders

Terrorism cases against PTI Swat leaders

Tuesday, May 30, 2023


Last updated Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 4:56 am

Swat (Bureau Report) A case has been registered against the divisional and district leadership of PTI in Swat under the provisions of terrorism including sedition and provocative and threatening speeches. In the FIR registered in SHOK’s complaint in Saydu Sharif police station, PTI Malakand division president and former MPA Fazal Hakeem, PTI Swat district president and former MNA Salim Rehman and city mayor Mengura Shahid Ali have been booked against 250 people. IR has been filed. According to the text of the FIR, during the protest after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, these persons not only made offensive and provocative speeches against the government and the Pakistan Army, but also incited the people. Apart from threatening the children and making all kinds of sacrifices, they also kept threatening. It should be remembered that after the May 9 protest, the above-mentioned leaders are hiding and have gone underground, for their arrest by the police after registering a case. The action is ongoing, on the other hand, cases have been registered against several activists including local leaders for threatening speeches and incitement during the protest on May 9 in other police stations of Swat.

