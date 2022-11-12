Listen to the audio version of the article

The Brescia Police carried out a precautionary custody order in prison, issued by the Brescia investigating judge at the request of the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office, against a 28-year-old Italian foreign fighter of Moroccan origin, for “kidnapping and personal injury, aggravated by ‘to have used torture and acted with cruelty as well as for the purpose of terrorism and racial hatred ”.

In June 2019 the man, currently detained, was taken in Kobane (Syria) where he was in a state of capture by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, by officials of the Digos of Brescia and of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police at ” result of a complex operation conducted in close collaboration with the Aise, the FBI and the Syrian authorities and arrested for participation in an association with the purpose of terrorism, since, after a radical ideological adhesion to Islamic Jihad which began in Italy and completed in Germany, the same had left for Syria where he had become an operative of the self-styled Islamic State. In July 2020, the Brescia Court sentenced him to 4 years of imprisonment, which was later confirmed on appeal.

The subsequent investigative investigations, also conducted internationally, found a turning point in the exchange of information between the Italian and German authorities which revealed how the foreign fighter himself could also have been responsible for torture and torture against at least two people. , including a teenager, who had refused to fight for Isis and are currently taking refuge in Germany.

Decisive in this sense was the testimony, collected in Dusseldorf by the prosecutor in charge of the investigations and by officials of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police and of the Digos of Brescia, of one of the victims of torture, which would have been inflicted by the Italian-Moroccan foreign fighter : in showing the scars of the torture suffered, the witness also told of torture perpetrated with electric shocks against Kurdish detainees belonging to the Yazidic minority in order to force them to convert to Islam.