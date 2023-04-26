Terrorism or Accident – Mashriq TV

Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also used the days of Eid as an opportunity for terrorism. In Swat, there were possible terrorist activities and clearly in Lakki Marwat. It will not be wrong to call the statements of the police officers as unreasonably hasty until there is a comprehensive and complete investigation. Whenever there is an incident, the investigation takes time to gather evidence and arrive at a conclusion, even if it is an accident. There is no status for the initial idea and speculation until a conclusion is drawn after a complete investigation. Due to the events in Swat and Lucky Marwat, the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid has also become blood-colored. The situation of the two incidents in Lucky Marwat is clear, but the incident in Swat, despite being declared an accident by the police officers, is causing many questions. In this regard, questions are being raised at the public level. A similar incident also raises questions regarding the security measures and preparations of the police itself. However, according to the initial investigation or initial opinion, it was an accident, so the question arises as to why the explosives were kept in such an unsafe manner. The place was selected after taking the opinion of an expert and then the need to periodically review its arrangements from the safety point of view was also felt. According to the representative, the Kabul Police Line was built in a modern style by the USAID after the establishment of peace in Swat and it is the central police line of more than 15 thousand policemen across the district. Within this police line there are various offices, police barracks along with CTD police station. Policemen injured in the blast told Mashreq in the hospital that they were busy with their daily work when the blast took place. Terrorists arrested in the custody of CTD police station were also present. Bomb disposal squad experts told East that the sound of one explosion seems to be a suicide attack and the sound of the second explosion was so strong that it can be said that explosives were put in the car and blown up. However, the nature of the incident is unknown. There were also being targeted by the police one after the other and whatever the reasons and factors of such incidents in the most secure areas and centers of the police, it is the responsibility of the police authorities to prevent these incidents and make the police centers safe. Its central areas are not safe and the police itself is a victim of failure in its own protection, then how can it fulfill the responsibility of protecting the public? Why is the police unsafe and what are the flaws and difficulties in its system? After the officials who had protested and pointed out certain deficiencies, if the focus had been on addressing their concerns rather than suppressing their voices and taking disciplinary action against them, their concerns would have been addressed and their concerns appeased. If it had been done, different kinds of questions would not have arisen in the minds of people today after another such incident. In any case, where there is a need for a full investigation of this incident, after the self-confession of the senior officers who committed negligence, they also need to be brought to justice. may be given due to which precious human lives were lost. In order to deal with such incidents and accidents in the future, the security measures of all sensitive places, including police stations and CTDT centers across the province, should be reviewed and it should be ensured that the safety of the subordinate officials and the risks are minimized. There are possible steps and resources to resolve. Whether the blast is terrorism or an accident, whatever opinion is given after a comprehensive investigation in this regard would be more appropriate.