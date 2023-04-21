Terrorism, sabotage and sedition | The EC Republic

Alberto Molina Flores

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Forbidden to forget, in the Correa government, the agile and efficient prosecutor’s office of that time, ex officio initiated legal proceedings against indigenous leaders who did not agree with the government; In August 2015, investigations began against leaders who led the closure of roads in Azuay and Morona Santiago, for this act the said leaders were accused of sedition. The presidents of CONAIE and Ecuarunari were accused of acts of terrorism and sabotage. On May 31, 2016, Luisa Lozano, a Conaie women’s leader, and Servio Amable Angamarca were sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of four unified basic salaries, for the crime of paralyzing public service. Leonidas Iza and his corifeos have forgotten about this and the brutal repression of the indigenous people in the Correa government.

Let’s do some memory; In the Constituent Assembly (2008), the government majority tenaciously opposed the fact that Art 416/5 of the Constitution states that it “rejects terrorism, xenophobia and racism”, only approved that it “rejects the xenophobia and racism”; The argument was if the rejection of terrorism was accepted, it was to play along with US President George Bush and his war on terrorism, declared after the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

The same thing happened when the government refused to recognize that the FARC was a terrorist organization. The then governor of the Department of Nariño, Antonio Navarro Wolf, former leader of the M-19, in a conference in Manta, stated that the FARC was an organization “that commits terrorist acts.”

Let’s see the meaning of terrorism, sabotage and sedition:

Terrorism: Succession of acts of violence carried out to instill terror.

Sabotage: Damage or deterioration in facilities, bridges, buildings, etc., is done as a procedure to fight against the employers, against the State or against the occupying forces in social or political conflicts.

Sedition: Collective and violent uprising against authority, public order or military discipline, without reaching the seriousness of the rebellion.

The government of Rafael Correa and his Citizen Revolution of Socialism of the 21st Century have never accepted to reject terrorism, be it State, group or individual; In addition, they insulted the National Security doctrine, a Law that was in force for 30 years and that in 2009 was changed to a piece of junk, a bad copy of the previous so-called Public and State Security Law, in force until now; however, in the Correa government, any act of claim, demonstration or protest against the regime was considered acts of terrorism and sabotage.

Alberto Molina Flores