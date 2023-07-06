Terrorism threat, decision to seal Peshawar from 5th Muharram

Web Desk: In view of the threats of terrorism, it has been decided to seal the most sensitive districts of the province including Peshawar from the fifth Muharram. An important meeting has also been called regarding the security situation during Muharram. Section 144 is likely to come into force in Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karam and Orkarzai from the 1st of Muharram, under which the double riding of a motorcycle will be banned. According to sources, Peshawar cantt, City, Hayatabad and Gulbahar are likely to be sealed from the fifth Muharram.

Due to security concerns, additional personnel will be deployed in Peshawar and additional police personnel will be requested from Charsadda, Malakand Division and Hazara Division. Due to threats of terrorism during Muharram, foolproof security arrangements will be made in sensitive districts. Sources said that a separate security plan will be prepared for Inner City, Gulbahar, Peshawar Cantt and Hayatabad.

