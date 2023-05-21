Terrorist attack on check post in Balochistan, 3 jawans martyred

3 soldiers were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a post of security forces in Zarghoon area of ​​Balochistan.

According to the statement released by ISPR, the terrorists attacked the post of security forces established in Margate area Zarghoon of Balochistan. The check post was established recently to check the complaint of extortion by coal miners in the area.

In the exchange of fire between the security personnel and the terrorists at the check post, 3 security personnel were martyred while one terrorist was also killed. According to the ISR, the hideouts of the possibly escaped terrorists have been identified in the nearby mountains.