4 security personnel were martyred in an attack by terrorists on the Pakistan-Iran border in Kech district of Balochistan.

Web Desk: According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, a group of terrorists from Iran attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pak-Iran border in Jalgai sector of Kech district. attacked

Spokesman of Pakistan Army said that unfortunately 4 soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in the attack, including Naik Sher Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdul Rasheed.

ISPR further informed that necessary contact is being made with Iran for effective action against terrorists so that such incidents can be prevented in future.