Recently, Ukrainian military intelligence warned that the Russians were preparing for a terrorist attack on the captured Zaporizhia NPP, where a cooling pond was mined, and equipment filled with explosives was placed near four of the plant’s 6 power units.

Currently, the State Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that in recent days the occupation contingent is gradually leaving the territory of the ZNPP. So, three employees of “Rosatom”, who managed the actions of the Russians, were among the first to leave the station. Ukrainian employees who signed a contract with Rosatom received recommendations to evacuate — they must leave the station by July 5. Preferably in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

“As of today, it is known about the departure to the peninsula of the head of the legal department, Mantsurova, the chief inspector of Statsky, and the deputy of the security station, Gubarev. Also, the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing on the territory of the ZNPP itself and in the town-satellite of the Energodari station.”— noted in the GUR and added that the personnel remaining at the station were instructed “in case of any emergency situations to blame Ukraine.”

It is worth noting that on the eve of the post-representative of the aggressor country at the UN, Nebenzya distributed a letter to the Security Council, in which it is stated that the Russian Federation “does not plan to blow up the ZNPP”, and contains a call to the Secretary General of the United Nations “to force Kyiv to refrain from provocations”.

Earlier, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that in the event of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the radioactive background that may form after the event will last for about one day. During this time, unless evacuation measures are announced, every citizen must remain indoors, close ventilation and turn off air conditioners. It is important to tightly plug openings in houses or apartments, for example, with a damp cloth or tape.

