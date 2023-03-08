Sakarya Police Department carried out operations against terrorist organizations. In the operations, 1 person who was found to be operating within the terrorist organization PKK / KCK, 1 person who made the propaganda of the terrorist organization on social media, and 5 people who were found to be operating within the DEASH armed terrorist organization. FETO/PDY 1 person with a finalized prison sentence of 6 years and 3 months for his membership was caught and taken into custody. An unlicensed gun was seized during the searches made at the suspects’ addresses.

Custody8 people who were taken into custody were referred to the courthouse after the procedures at the police station.

