37
This weekend – as in the past few weeks – there was a huge pro-Palestine and actually downright pro-Hamas demonstration in London. According to the Metropolitan Police, 300,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of the British capital to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. According to the organizers, there were even 800,000 demonstrators,
The contribution Terrorists from Hamas’s inner circle organize a major demonstration in London appeared first Tichy’s insight.
A contribution by Matthias Nikolaidis.
See also Three villages in Hato Corozal will no longer flood, thanks to the canal built by Gestión del Riesgo – news