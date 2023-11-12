This weekend – as in the past few weeks – there was a huge pro-Palestine and actually downright pro-Hamas demonstration in London. According to the Metropolitan Police, 300,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of the British capital to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. According to the organizers, there were even 800,000 demonstrators,

The contribution Terrorists from Hamas’s inner circle organize a major demonstration in London appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Matthias Nikolaidis.

Share this: Facebook

X

