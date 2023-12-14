‘Terzake’ wonders whether adoption is still relevant today: “I hope there is room for nuance”

Children who have been illegally adopted will also be recognized as victims of human trafficking in the future. That decision was approved on Wednesday in the House of Representatives Justice Committee. And recently Gambia, Haiti and Morocco were also removed as adoptive countries. Is adoption still relevant today? Terzake wondered on Wednesday evening.

“I have always experienced my first time in the orphanage as a very positive moment,” says Michel Maus, professor of taxation, in the Terzake report. His daughter Alicia was born in Moscow and adopted when she was two years old. “Two years is already quite old for adoption. It is true that a certain set of issues has already arisen that will also manifest themselves later in life.” His daughter Alicia adds: “People around me notice that adopted people, like me, can build up fears of abandonment,” she says.

Over the years it has become clear that the stories surrounding adoption do not always turn out to be positive. Often the information is incorrect. Orphans turn out not to be orphans and many became victims of human trafficking. As a result, they are often unable to look for their biological parents later in life, because there is actually no information available.

Wivina Demeester, former chairman of adoption organization Ray of Hope, also agrees in the report. “I found that over the years it became harder and harder. Today I am convinced that intercountry adoption is outdated,” she says. Demeester says that she brought children to Belgium at the time with good intentions and that she finds it difficult to talk about adoption scandals. “That was volunteer work at the time. You couldn’t investigate all that back then.”

In recent years, adoptions have been viewed with a more critical eye and demands for more control and thorough screening of countries of origin have been regularly asked. In the meantime, Flanders has also stopped cooperation with Vietnam, Gambia, Haiti and Morocco.

“I hope that there is still room for nuance and that it is not a black and white story. But I support the statement that there should be more control over countries of origin. And if there is better control, then more intercountry adoptions should be allowed. The interests of the child must be central,” says Maus. His daughter says she is proud to be Russian. “But above all I am very happy to be here.” “There are steps I want to take, but because of the war that is not possible,” she says. Her father adds: “We cannot travel to Moscow to visit the orphanage. That is not possible.”

Dwell on impact

Miranda Ntirandekura Aerts, clinical psychologist and adopted herself, was a guest in Terzake on Wednesday to explain the situation. She cannot say she understands the ‘good intentions’ that were there at the time by adoption volunteers. “It is very difficult to think about good intentions if we do not look closely at the impact. What has been the impact on the children and on the country of origin, and the people who remained there?”

Ntirandekura Aerts was adopted from Rwanda in 1989. She was not an orphan. Her mother assumed that she would come to Belgium to study and return to Rwanda when she was eighteen. “But that is not the concept of intercountry adoption.”

Whether the situation can be resolved with more and better control? “I have little confidence in it. There have already been many reforms. But to date it is still not a good thing,” she says. “The government must honestly admit that what we have tried so far has been insufficient. There needs to be a mind shift. We need to reform operations. Thorough. In my opinion, that can only happen with a break.”