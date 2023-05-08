Tesãi Foundation celebrates International Midwife’s Day

The UN commemorates the “International Day of the Midwife” in recognition of all the professionals who carry out their work to achieve well-being in the mother in her pre and postpartum period.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation remembers that one of the most basic human rights is to ensure that a woman can have a healthy pregnancy, a safe delivery and essential care for the newborn.

Training

That is why educating and training midwives is a smart, economical, and sustainable way to move closer to achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health services, a crucial goal within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Midwives are the only option for women in communities farthest from the cities that centralize health services. Its function is vital, a matter of life and death for the woman and her baby.