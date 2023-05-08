Home » Tesãi Foundation celebrates International Midwife’s Day
Tesãi Foundation celebrates International Midwife’s Day

The day of these professionals who perform the delivery of many women, especially from the communities farthest from urban centers, is remembered.

The UN commemorates the “International Day of the Midwife” in recognition of all the professionals who carry out their work to achieve well-being in the mother in her pre and postpartum period.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation remembers that one of the most basic human rights is to ensure that a woman can have a healthy pregnancy, a safe delivery and essential care for the newborn.

Training

That is why educating and training midwives is a smart, economical, and sustainable way to move closer to achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health services, a crucial goal within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Midwives are the only option for women in communities farthest from the cities that centralize health services. Its function is vital, a matter of life and death for the woman and her baby.

